Tuesday, August 18th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

You never know who’s going to show up on a potato. A woman from Scotland claims she recently spotted something rather odd on the skin of a potato she bought from a nearby supermarket. However, it wasn’t a bug or a patch of mold or anything like that — she says it was the face of Jesus.

Nikki Halkerston alleges that she discovered the “obvious” likeness while unpacking from her weekly trip to the grocery store. “As soon as I put the packet on the kitchen top, I saw it,” she stated. “I was staring at it and it was just quite obvious it was Jesus’ face. It was just looking at me.”

She took several pictures of the potato, which show off an area where the natural discoloration on the spud’s skin forms a pattern that, perhaps, could look like a bearded face. Unfortunately for anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of God’s only son, Halkerston has some bad news. “I’ve eaten it now,” she said.