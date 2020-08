Aug. 18th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 5 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of COVID19 in the county. There are 735 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases. There are 15 new recoveries. This brings the total to 791 cases with 661 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the county. 249 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 404 are in the City of Cape, and 138 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 98 cases (83 confirmed, 15 probable), 80 recoveries, 1 death

3 new probable cases

Perry – 270 cases (262 confirmed, 8 probable), 232 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 513 cases, 335 recoveries, 13 deaths

10 new cases

Stoddard – 249 cases, 224 recoveries, 9 deaths

4 new cases

5 new recoveries