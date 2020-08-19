August 18th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 7 new cases of COVID-19. 2 are in Johnson County, 1 is in Massac County, and 4 are in Union County. There is 1 new recovered case in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 651 cases, 543 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 39 (36 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 82 (66 recoveries)

Massac: 46 (39 recoveries)

Pope: 11 (7 recoveries)

Pulaski: 101 (92 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 354 (285 recoveries, 21 deaths)