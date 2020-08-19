MO Board of Education passes proposal meant to boost substitute teacher pool during COVID

The Missouri Board of Education has voted 6-2 in favor of temporarily giving substitute teacher candidates an alternative to get certified. The proposal was offered to help reduce an expected shortage of substitutes during the COVID-19 outbreak. Under the plan, candidates can go through 20 hours of state-approved online training or complete the traditional 60 hours of college credit hours. Member Don Claycomb supported the measure.

Board President Charlie Shields also voted against the proposal. The training cost could be about $100 to $200 per candidate, plus another $50 for certification.