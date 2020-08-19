Smith Introduces Bill to Combat Voter Fraud

Yesterday, Congressman Jason Smith introduced the Integrity of Our Elections Act, which would ensure only U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote receive a mail ballot for a federal election. Recent concerning reports around the country involving voting irregularities and fraud through the mail directed the need for Smith to act. Specifically, his bill would require the chief state election official of each state to certify that recipients of mail-in or absentee ballots are living, U.S. citizens, and eligible to vote prior to mailing a ballot for a federal election. For the 2020 Presidential elections several states such as California, Oregon, Vermont, Hawaii and others are moving to Universal Vote by Mail, where all voters are mailed a ballot regardless if they specifically requested one. Reports such as those out of Los Angeles and New York have highlighted the problems which may occur under a universal vote by mail system.

