August 19th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19. 7 are in Johnson County, 2 are in Massac County, 1 is in Pulaski County, and 7 are in Union County. There are 10 new recovered cases. 1 is in Johnson County, 2 are in Massac County, 1 is in Massac County, and 6 are in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 668 cases, 553 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 39 (36 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 89 (67 recoveries)

Massac: 48 (41 recoveries)

Pope: 11 (8 recoveries)

Pulaski: 102 (92 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 361 (291 recoveries, 21 deaths)