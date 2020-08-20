Drug user sentenced to 57 months in federal prison

A man was sentenced to serve 57 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a drug user in possession of firearms. Law enforcement officials in the City of Cape Girardeau recovered various items from a motor vehicle during an investigation on June 25, 2019. Among other things, officers discovered a stolen Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, a SKS semi-automatic rifle loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition, and a bag containing cocaine. At 31-year-old LaMichael Williams’ guilty plea hearing last year, he admitted that he possessed these items. Williams further admitted that he used controlled substances, including cocaine, on a regular basis. It is a violation of federal law for unlawful drug users to possess firearms. Upon completion of his 57-month sentence, Williams will be placed on supervised release for a period of three years.

