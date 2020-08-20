MO lawyer says parents are having trouble getting kids enrolled in MOCAP and says the districts are the problem

The Missouri Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education plans to send the governor a letter requesting temporary removal of school districts serving as the MOCAP gatekeeper. During a hearing Wednesday, St. Louis area attorney Josh Schindler says districts should not be the ones to decide if kids can enroll in MOCAP – the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program. Schindler represents several Missouri parents who have had problems enrolling their kids in MOCAP for the fall.

Mike Harris with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the agency has already contacted some districts to make sure they are not delaying such requests.