Thursday, August 20th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly hosting a massive house party in Alpine that was attended by hundreds of people, most of whom were not wearing masks and were ignoring social distancing protocols during the Coronavirus pandemic.

45-year-old Tashay Knight was charged with “recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury or damage.” He was also issued multiple summonses, including one for violating the governor’s executive order that mandates hosts to require that their guests wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The August 1st party, which drew an estimated 300 to 400 people to an Alpine mansion, was disbanded by police at 10:00 p.m. after they received noise complaints from local residents. Authorities said it took three to four hours and several local law enforcement agencies to clear all the attendees from the party.