August 20th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed 1 new COVID-19 related death. The individual was a female in her 60’s from Pope County. They also reported 7 new cases of COVID-19. All are in Union County. There are 5 new recovered cases. On August 4, S7HD reported the death of a male in his 50’s from Union County. After further investigation by IDPH, it was determined that COVID-19 was not the cause of death. The region has a total of 668 cases, 553 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 39 (36 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 89 (69 recoveries)

Massac: 48 (42 recoveries)

Pope: 11 (8 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 102 (92 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 368 (291 recoveries, 20 deaths)