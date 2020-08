The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to open one hour late this morning. A technician will be at the ferry to run some tests and tune the engines. The ferry plans to be in service around 8 a.m. once the engine check is completed.

You may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.