Friday, August 21st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Most drivers will be familiar with the frustration caused by someone blocking their driveway or parking space – but one exasperated man decided to take matters into his own hands. 49-year-old Tobe Bailey from England hilariously wrapped his neighbor’s entire car in black cellophane after it blocked his driveway for a day and a half.

After leaving a note placed on the windshield requesting that the driver please remove their vehicle, Tobe went to extreme measures to deliver his message. Fortunately, the owner took the prank in good humor and agreed not to block the space again. “She was very apologetic,” said Tobe. “She said ‘very funny’ and said she won’t park there again.”