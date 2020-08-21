Sikeston Man Heading Back to Federal Prison for Possessing Firearm

A Sikeston man was sentenced to serve a total of 69 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. On July 28, 2019, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene of an altercation in the 800 block of William Street in Sikeston where gunshots were reportedly fired. Numerous subjects fled from the scene as officers arrived, including 27-year-old Corey Turner. Officers subsequently discovered a firearm on top of a tire of a nearby parked vehicle, which is described as a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. The pistol had a high-capacity magazine loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition. The investigation later revealed Turner’s DNA was present on the pistol. Turner was prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because he is a convicted felon, including a 2011 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine for which he was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison. Turner had just been released from prison for that conviction on June 7, 2019, less than two months before the new offense.

Like this: Like Loading...