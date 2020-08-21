Southeast MO getting $3 million in CARES Act funding to expand rural broadband

Southeast Missouri is getting nearly three million dollars in CARES Act funding to expand rural broadband internet access. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Senator Roy Blunt and Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn have announced the funds are going to Big River Communications for the expansion. USDA’s administrator for rural utilities service Chad Rupe says the funding will provide broadband to thousands of Missourians.

Construction is set to start next month, and the first availability of the new broadband is expected by the end of the year.