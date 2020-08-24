August 21st Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new cases of COVID-19. 1 is in Massac County and 3 are in Union County. There are 15 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 668 cases, 553 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 39 (36 recoveries)
Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)
Johnson: 89 (75 recoveries)
Massac: 49 (42 recoveries)
Pope: 11 (10 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 102 (94 recoveries, 1 death)
Union: 371 (296 recoveries, 20 deaths)