Deer Creek Police Cancel Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert

The Illinois State Police has canceled an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Deer Creek Police Department was requesting your assistance in locating 76-year-old James Call. He had last been seen on North Mason Street in Deer Creek at 12:30pm on August 20, 2020. His phone was last located at 10:28am on August 21 in the Marine, Illinois area. Call has a condition that placed him in danger. He has since been found safe by police.

