E. Prairie man charged with murder

An East Prairie man faces murder charges for the stabbing death of one man and physical assault of his father in Mississippi County. Around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the East Prairie Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Imogene Street. Upon arrival, officers met with 64-year-old Albert Toombs Sr., who was covered in blood and said he was physically assaulted by his son, 42-year-old Albert Toombs Jr. Toombs Sr. was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with severe trauma to his head and ultimately received 70 stitches. Another victim, 66-year-old Stephan Murray, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene. Toombs Jr. allegedly used a thick glass measuring cup, a knife and a pair of scissors to inflict harm or serious physical injury to his father and serious physical injury resulting in death to Murray. An autopsy revealed Murray had been stabbed multiple times. Toombs Jr. is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

