Malden murder suspect sought

The Standard Democrat reports that a Malden man is being sought for his connection with a murder that occurred Saturday night. A no-bond arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Kirkwood. He has been formally charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. At 8:52 p.m. Saturday night, Malden police responded to a scene near the intersection of North Decatur and East Howard streets where officers found the body of Ryan Lehnig of Malden. A witness who knew Kirkwood and Lehnig told police that after a brief verbal altercation at a residence on North Decatur Street, Kirkwood fired a handgun inside the house. The witness later stated the victim left the residence and was bleeding. Kirkwood left the residence soon after with an unknown white female. Lehnig was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m. Authorities are requesting your assistance in the matter. Kirkwood is considered armed and dangerous and, if located, you are asked to contact the local police department and not approach him.

