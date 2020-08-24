Monday, August 24th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Kentucky man has copped to trying to sell his girlfriend’s child for $2,500 outside a convenience store. According to police, a tipster called 9-1-1 around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday to report that a male suspect approached two individuals and offered to sell them the four-year-old child.

Witnesses provided Kentucky State Police officers with the license plate of the suspect’s white Nissan, which led them to a home about five miles away. Inside, they found the child, his 26-year-old mother Gertrude Hinson, and 29-year-old Harry Day.

During questioning, Day and Hinson reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day. A search of the residence turned up meth and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Day had visible track marks that were still bleeding.

Day was arrested and charged with promoting human trafficking, DUI, and two vehicular counts. Hinson was charged with meth possession, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.