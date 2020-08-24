Route F, Route BB in Cape Girardeau County Closed for Culvert Replacement

Route F and Route BB in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

Route F-Work will extend from Route OO to County Road 324 near Tilsit, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route BB-Work will extend from County Road 474 to County Road 481 near Kurreville, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.