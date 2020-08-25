Attorney General’s Office Secures Murder Conviction in Wayne County

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, through the Office’s Special Prosecution Unit, secured a murder conviction for a 2017 homicide in Wayne County. On August 5, 2020, a Wayne County jury convicted Joshua Oldham of first-degree murder, armed criminal action for shooting and killing Marshall “Luke” Helm on November 4, 2017. Prior to starting trial, the defendant pled guilty to the third charge associated with the case, unlawful possession of a firearm.

