August 24th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19. 1 is in Alexander County, 12 are in Johnson County, 8 are in Massac County, 4 are in Pulaski County, and 16 are in Union County. There are 17 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 720 cases, 588 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 40 (37 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 101 (76 recoveries)

Massac: 57 (43 recoveries)

Pope: 11 (10 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 106 (98 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 387 (306 recoveries, 20 deaths)