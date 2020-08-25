Charges filed against Sikeston man in St. Francis murder case

Clay County, Arkansas, Sheriff Terry Miller reported yesterday that the suspect in the February shooting death of a St. Francis, Arkansas, man is slated to appear in court Friday. He indicated 32-year-old Parris Hill, of Sikeston, Missouri, had been charged in the death of 76-year-old Larry Boyer, along with two other shootings in Southeast Missouri. Boyer was shot to death around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, in front of his home on Cleveland Street, on the north edge of the town. Reports say that authorities were called to the residence by his wife, who was at home when the incident happened. Boyer was pronounced dead at the scene, and the body was later transported to the state crime lab in Little Rock. The Arkansas State Police was also summoned, and took the lead in the investigation. In April, Hill was arrested at a traffic stop. At that time the weapon believed to be used to kill Boyer, and in the other shootings, was recovered. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

