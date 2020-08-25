Top Performing Heart Attack Care at Saint Francis for Ninth Consecutive Year

Saint Francis Healthcare System’s Heart Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2020. Saint Francis is one of only 140 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. The award recognizes the Heart Hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies Saint Francis has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations. To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2020, Saint Francis has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

