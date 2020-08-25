Tuesday, August 25th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police in England were called after a Range Rover crashed in Ironbridge on Saturday night. Officers said the vehicle was missing a wheel that was found one mile away from the crash site.

Telford Cops shared photos on Twitter, which showed the Range Rover with major damage to its front passenger side where the wheel was missing. On the back of the car was a bumper sticker which said “I’m not drunk, just avoiding potholes.”

West Mercia Police said a man was arrested and charged with “driving with excess alcohol in his breath after blowing double the drink driving limit in custody.”