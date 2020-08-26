Aug. 25th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 2 new COVID19 related deaths. One resident was in their 80’s, and the other was in their 70’s. They also reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 854 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases. There are 25 new recoveries. This brings the total to 910 cases with 739 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the county. 272 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 481 are in the City of Cape, and 157 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 119 cases (103 confirmed, 16 probable), 94 recoveries, 1 death

1 new confirmed case

Perry – 318 cases (309 confirmed, 9 probable), 273 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 585 cases, 442 recoveries, 13 deaths

7 new cases

17 new recoveries

Stoddard – 296 cases, 237 recoveries, 9 deaths

4 new cases

3 new recoveries