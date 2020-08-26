August 25th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed 1 new COVID19 related death in the region. The individual was a male in his 70’s from Massac County. They also reported 4 new cases of COVID-19. Johnson and Pulaski Counties each have 1 new case and Massac County has 2 new cases. There are 6 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 724 cases, 594 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 40 (37 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 102 (77 recoveries)

Massac: 59 (43 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 11 (10 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 107 (98 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 387 (311 recoveries, 20 deaths)