Governor Parson’s Schedule for August 25 – 28, 2020

This week, Governor Mike Parson will hold one briefing at 12 p.m. today, August 26 to provide an update on current events in Missouri. The briefing will be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook page, and pictures will be available on Flickr.

Governor Parson will also attend various meetings and events across the state, including several meetings with Missouri health care representatives to discuss the use of CARES Act funding and expansion of telehealth services during COVID-19.

Yesterday, Governor Parson will meet with health care providers in Springfield and Poplar Bluff. He also traveled to Sikeston to tour the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Today, Governor Parson will meet with health care providers in Columbia (updated address below) and St. Louis. He will also attend a ribbon-cutting event at St. Charles Community College.

On Thursday, August 27, Governor Parson will meet with health care providers in Kansas City and Joplin.

On Friday, August 28, Governor Parson will deliver the keynote address for the 2020 Governor’s Conference on Economic Development. The event will be virtual-only this year due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Governor Parson to visit Jordan Valley Community Health Center

When: 12:00 – 12:40 p.m.

Where: 440 E. Tampa St., Springfield, MO 65806

Media: Open – media avail to follow

Governor Parson to visit FFC Behavioral Health

When: 2:10 – 2:50 p.m.

Where: 3001 Warrior Ln., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Media: Open – media avail to follow

Governor Parson to tour Southeast Missouri Food Bank

When: 3:40 – 4:10 p.m.

Where: 600 State Hwy. H, Sikeston, MO 63801

Media: Open

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Governor Parson to visit University of Missouri Hospital

When: 10:35 – 11:15 a.m.

Where: MU Health Care Women’s and Children’s Hospital (Conference Rooms 4, 5, and 6)

404 N. Keene St., Columbia, MO 65212

Media: Open – media avail to follow

Governor Parson to hold Missouri update briefing

When: 12:00 p.m.

Where: Governor’s Office (Room 216)

State Capitol

Media: Open

Governor Parson to visit Places for People

When: 1:45 – 2:25 p.m.

Where: 4130 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

Media: Open – media avail to follow

Governor Parson to attend ribbon cutting at St. Charles Community College

When: 3:00 – 3:40 p.m.

Where: One Academy Place, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

Media: Open

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Governor Parson to visit ReDiscover

When: 11:00 – 11:40 a.m.

Where: 6801 E. 117th St., Kansas City, MO 64134

Media: Open – media avail to follow

Governor Parson to visit Access Family Care

When: 12:55 – 1:35 p.m.

Where: 530 S. Maiden Ln., Joplin, MO 64801

Media: Open – media avail to follow

Friday, August 28, 2020

Governor Parson to give keynote address at Governor’s Conference on Economic Development

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual