Radio silence as Cape police, fire operate on new digital-trunking system

For 48 hours, conventional police and fire scanners will be unable to hear radio traffic in Cape Girardeau.

The silence started at 8 a.m. yesterday and comes as the result of a temporary transition to the city’s new Motorola, digital-trunking radio system, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Radio traffic will not be heard through conventional scanners. The communications department is still dispatching calls and relaying information to Cape Girardeau Police officers and officers are still communicating police traffic without disruption but this traffic may not be detected as usual.

Any major incidents that occur during this 48 hour period will be dispersed through a news release and their digital crime reporting system will continue to document calls for service and reports taken during this time.