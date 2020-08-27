August 26th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19. 3 are in Johnson County, 1 is in Massac County, 2 are in Pope County, 8 are in Pulaski County, and 10 are in Union County. There are 14 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 748 cases, 608 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 40 (37 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 105 (79 recoveries)

Massac: 60 (43 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 13 (10 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 115 (100 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 397 (321 recoveries, 20 deaths)