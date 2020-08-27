Thursday, August 27th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After repeatedly being asked to wear a mask inside an Ace Hardware store, a Florida Man allegedly coughed directly in the face of an employee before backhanding the victim and then striking a customer in the face. 51-year-old Russell Wood was arrested for battery following a confrontation at a store in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

Wood was booked into County jail on the misdemeanor count. A judge set his bond at $250. Police charge that Wood was asked by employees to leave the hardware store since he “refused to wear a mask.” While being asked to vacate the business, Wood “turned around and coughed directly in the face of an employee.”

Wood then “took a small step backward and slapped the victim with the backside of his hand.” While subsequently “being ushered out of the business,” Wood “struck a customer in the face as well” and also threatened to burn down the hardware store.