August 27th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 2 are in Alexander County, 7 are in Johnson County, 1 is in Massac County, 3 are in Pulaski County, and 8 are in Union County. There are 6 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 769 cases, 614 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 42 (37 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 112 (82 recoveries)

Massac: 61 (44 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 13 (10 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 118 (100 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 405 (323 recoveries, 20 deaths)