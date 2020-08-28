Friday, August 28th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A naked Australia Man decided that a Sunshine Coast car and dog wash would be the perfect place for a late-night shower. In video recorded on August 16th, the man is seen receiving a high-pressure hose down in one of the washing bays. The owner of the car wash shared the footage on their Facebook page and wished the man a “speedy recovery.”

“We had a great weekend of car washing at Parklands Car and Dog Wash with our new touchless Storm automatic,” a Facebook post read. “We even had a man versus machine incident on Saturday night!

“Thanks for your patronage and hope you make a speedy recovery.” It remains unclear why the man decided to bathe in the car wash, or if he realized there were cameras installed.