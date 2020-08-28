MU Health Care Now Processing COVID-19 Tests at Drive-Thru Site

MU Health Care now has the ability to quickly process novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests at its Mizzou North drive-thru site instead of sending the samples to a third-party company. The new laboratory located within the Mizzou North building at 115 Business Loop 70 West will have capacity to process tests for nearly 1,500 patients each day. Patients will be now be notified of their test result as soon as it is processed via a message in the HealthConnect portal, typically within 24 hours. Building the Mizzou North lab required collaboration across the University of Missouri campus, bringing together experts in public health, engineering and veterinary medicine. Staff at the MU College of Engineering produced test swabs, and the MU College of Veterinary Medicine contributed lab equipment and other machines. The Mizzou North testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. For more details about these additional services and information regarding COVID-19, visit muhealth.org/coronavirus.

