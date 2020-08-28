Two Pemiscot County men arrest in murder investigation

Two men were taken into custody in Pemiscot County in a murder investigation. Officials with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department report that 22-year-old Jamieon Johnson and 23-year-old Andre Haymon, of Hayti, were charged on armed criminal action and suspicion of 1st degree murder yesterday. These charges stem from an investigation made by authorities in the death of 37-year-old Cedric Winters, of Hayti, whose body was found in a pond in Blytheville. His body was found with gunshot wounds, and Johnson and Haymon were seen dumping the body into the lake. The investigation into Winters’ murder is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

