August 28th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Alexander and Massac Counties each have 1 new case, and Johnson, Pulaski, and Union Counties each have 2 new cases. There are 7 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 777 cases, 621 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 43 (38 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 114 (82 recoveries)

Massac: 62 (46 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 13 (10 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 120 (100 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 407 (327 recoveries, 20 deaths)