Marble Hill man charged with first-degree assault after altercation at Bollinger County hotel in June

The Southeast Missourian reports that criminal charges were filed Tuesday in Bollinger County against a Marble Hill man for allegedly punching a man during a June 7 altercation at Woodland Inn Hotel. 24-year-old Devin Nanney is charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury, which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison. He is being held at the Bollinger County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond. Multiple witnesses reported the victim had approached Nanney’s girlfriend prior to the alleged assault and made crude comments towards her. Nanney said the victim then got belligerent and aggressive toward her and threatened to hurt her. Nanney then punched him in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was admitted June 7 and discharged June 29. The victim was a “critically ill patient” who was “unstable and at high risk of deterioration/organ failure” due to his injury. A bond reduction hearing in the case will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Bollinger County Courthouse

