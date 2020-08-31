Monday, August 31st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A German university is offering scholarships to three people who would have to do…“absolutely nothing.” University of Fine Arts in Hamburg is accepting applications for the “Scholarships for Doing Nothing” until September 15th.

“The world we are living in is driven by the belief in success, in growth, in money. This thinking was leading us into the ecological crisis — and social injustice — we are living in. We wanted to turn that upside down — giving a grant not for the ‘best’ and for ‘doing a project,’ but for doing nothing,” Prof. Friedrich von Borries, creator of the scholarship project, told CNN.

Applicants of any age and any nationality can apply for the $1,900 stipend. Questions from the application form: What do you want not to do? How long do you want not to do it for? Why is it important not to do this particular thing? Why are you the right person not to do it?