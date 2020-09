Aug. 31st Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 1 new COVID-19 related-death. They also reported 2 new confirmed cases and 4 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 943 confirmed cases and 65 probable cases. There are 6 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,008 cases with 772 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the county. 302 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 534 are in the City of Cape, and 172 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 149 cases (128 confirmed, 21 probable), 106 recoveries, 1 death

– 9 new confirmed cases

– 2 new probable cases

– 12 new recoveries

Perry – 390 cases (373 confirmed, 17 probable), 292 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 639 cases, 488 recoveries, 14 deaths

– 20 new cases

– 10 new recoveries

Stoddard – 319 cases, 242 recoveries, 10 deaths

– 9 new cases

– 18 new recoveries