August 31st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 8 are in Johnson County, 1 is in Massac County, 5 are in Pope County, 4 are in Pulaski County, and 8 are in Union County. There are 8 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 803 cases, 629 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 43 (38 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 122 (83 recoveries)

Massac: 63 (46 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 18 (10 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 124 (103 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 415 (331 recoveries, 20 deaths)