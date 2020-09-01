Carter County Shooting Investigation

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are assisting the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Van Buren Police Department with a shooting investigation that occurred on Sunday in Van Buren. Around 5:00 a.m., a shooting occurred at the Ozark Riverfront Campground. Investigators determined the victim, a 31-year-old Dexter man, was shot at the campsite by a member of his own party. Preliminary investigation details do not rule out an accidental shooting and no arrest has been made. The victim is currently in a Saint Louis Hospital in serious condition.

