Missouri is First State in Nation to Receive Maximum Funding for Shared Work Program

Missouri’s labor director is praising a $1.8 million grant for the shared work program, which helps in returning employees to work during uncertain times. Department of Labor Director Anna Hui says the program is beneficial to employers of all sizes, and to their employees.

Missouri is the first state to apply and receive the maximum amount available under the grant program. Governor Parson describes the program as “a win for employers, a win for workers, and a win for local Missouri economies.”