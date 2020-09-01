Sikeston man arrested in Scott County on charges of domestic assault, victim tampering

A Sikeston man has been arrested for charges of domestic assault and victim tampering. 52-year-old David Robinson was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Sunday afternoon without bond. The charges stem from an altercation that occurred on August 23rd inside Westside Liquor in Sikeston. Robinson engaged in a verbal argument with a woman before stepping behind her and wrapping a white towel around her throat causing her to lose consciousness, then collapse and strike her head on a counter. The assault was reported to police Thursday and surveillance footage of the alleged domestic assault was obtained, along with medical records of the victim’s treatment at the Missouri Delta Medical Center emergency room. The victim has since received a text message from Robinson telling her to blame her injuries on a car accident. During his arraignment Monday afternoon in the Scott County Judicial Building, Robinson pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a no-bond warrant. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

