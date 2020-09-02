Four U.S. House members from MO support plan to give $25 billion to keep Postal Service afloat

Four U.S. House members from Missouri voted in favor of giving $25 billion in emergency funds to help keep the Postal Service going. The U.S. House recently passed the plan with the support of Democrats Emanuel Cleaver and Lacy Clay and Republicans Ann Wagner and Sam Graves. Cleaver says he fears the Postal Service’s money problems will lead to privatization and doing so would especially hurt rural areas.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and Congressmen Billy Long, Blaine Luetkemeyer, and Jason Smith all voted against the plan that would also reverse recent cost-cutting changes to slow service. It is expected to have an uphill battle in the Senate.