Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence

After a lengthy and thorough investigation regarding illegal drug activity, officers with the Jackson Police Department along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other federal authorities, served a search warrant on a residence in Jackson. During the search, over five pounds of Marijuana was seized, along with approximately $78,182.97. Antoine Collier has been federally indicted on the charge of knowingly and intentionally possessed, with the Intent to distribute.

