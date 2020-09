Sept. 1st Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 2 new COVID-19 related-deaths. They also reported 15 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 958 confirmed cases and 70 probable cases. There are 37 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,028 cases with 809 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the county. 315 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 540 are in the City of Cape, and 173 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 149 cases (128 confirmed, 21 probable), 106 recoveries, 1 death

Perry – 426 cases (403 confirmed, 23 probable), 320 recoveries, 4 deaths

30 new confirmed cases

6 new probable cases

28 new recoveries

Scott – 646 cases, 498 recoveries, 14 deaths

7 new cases

10 new recoveries

Stoddard – 324 cases, 270 recoveries, 10 deaths

5 new cases

28 new recoveries