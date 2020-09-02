Sept. 1st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 1 is in Hardin County, 5 are in Pulaski County, and 7 are in Union County. There are 11 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 816 cases, 640 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 43 (38 recoveries)

Hardin: 19 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 122 (85 recoveries)

Massac: 63 (47 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 18 (10 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 129 (104 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 422 (338 recoveries, 20 deaths)