Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Oklahoma man arrested Saturday night for going through a Taco Bell drive-thru naked told police that all his clothes were in the wash and that he was unaware such nude motoring was illegal.

According to investigators, 61-year-old Christopher Sale “placed an order through the drive thru lane speaker” at a Taco Bell close to his residence. When Sale subsequently pulled up to the drive-thru window to pay for his order, a 41-year-old female employee “looked into his vehicle and immediately noticed that he was completely naked.”

Despite Sale’s nudity, the Taco Bell worker accepted payment from him and gave him his food. However, the employee told police that she believed Sale then sought to extend the encounter by asking her to add a taco to his already completed order.

A patrolman responding to a 9-1-1 call about a naked Taco Bell customer found Sale in the drive-thru lane. He was still completely nude. A white bath towel, a cop noted, was on the vehicle’s passenger side floorboard.