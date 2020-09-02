Will Missouri address COVID-19 liabilities that schools and businesses face?

Some Missouri school districts have been discussing the potential liabilities they face if someone at school becomes infected with COVID-19. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven was asked if Missouri will address the issue.

Governor Parson has not said whether he will call a special session to address liabilities for Missouri businesses and schools. In May, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on the governor to hold a special legislative session to deal with “the growing problem of opportunistic COVID-19 lawsuits.”