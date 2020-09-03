Authorities in Butler County searching for suspect in shooting

Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a suspect in relation to a shooting on Wednesday. They are currently looking for 29-year-old Tyler Wangler as a person of interest in the shooting that took place at the 100 block of Regency Lane. A male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilliard area, and transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Wangler is also wanted on an outstanding Butler County warrant on tampering with a motor vehicle, with a $50,000 bond. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’11 and 185 lbs. with short brown hair. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.

